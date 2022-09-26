Submit a Tip
Homicide investigators called to death investigation in Robeson County, sheriff confirms

Murder suicide indicated by investigation
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A death investigation is underway in Robeson County.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies along with homicide and crime scene investigators were called Monday afternoon to the 300 block of Quick Road near Lumber Bridge.

Right now, very few details have been released on the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be provided as the investigation continues.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

