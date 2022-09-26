Submit a Tip
High school football games rescheduled due to impacts of Hurricane Ian

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With region play set to begin for high school football teams this week, some scheduling changes are already being made ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Horry County Schools released the changes to the football schedule as the district continues to monitor the storm and its track.

“Before making a decision to alter school schedules, we consult with local emergency preparedness and national and local weather services. We track data for days in advance, when possible,” Horry County Schools said in a statement.

The district added that additional changes could be made as the week progresses, and Hurricane Ian’s track changes.

These are the high school varsity football schedule changes as of 3 p.m. Monday:

  • Aynor at Manning - rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28)
  • St. James at Conway - rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28)
  • Green Sea Floyds at Lake View - rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 29)
  • North Myrtle Beach at Wilson - rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28)
  • Sumter at Socastee - rescheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28)

MORE INFORMATION | Complete list of high school sports schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian

