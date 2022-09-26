Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Family and friends are pushing Horry County to enact new beach rules after a tragic umbrella accident.

Tammy Perreault died after being struck by a flying beach umbrella in August. On Sunday, friends and family gathered in Surfside Beach to honor and remember the woman who loved the beach so dearly.

The beach was Perrault’s favorite place, a place where she found peace and serenity, said Perrault’s friend Kathy Sanders.

“She loved the ocean so much,” Sanders said.

Perrault’s friends and family would like to see more beach safety measures so what happened to their friend doesn’t happen again.

They’re working to create a new law, “Tammy’s Law,” which would require large umbrellas to have more weight, holding them down, to avoid hurting anyone else.

One of Myrtle Beach’s largest lifeguard companies pledged to ensure its umbrellas are 18 to 24 inches in the ground.

Sherri White, another of Perrault’s friends, brought white roses for everyone who attended the gathering. She said the white roses represent her friend’s personality.

“White means innocence, integrity, and love. I had one rose for Mikey, Tammy’s husband, just for him. because he loved her so much. His heart is broken and it will never be the same. She was beautiful inside and out,” said White.

Many of Perrault’s friends said it was difficult to return to the beach and find joy, but found the courage to honor her where she felt most at home.

“She just loved life. The beach was her second home,” said Sanders.

To end the memorial Sunday, Perrault’s friends walked to the beach and threw their white roses into the ocean.

“We knew she was looking down on us and she wanted us to do that for her. It was just a time to celebrate her life and how she loved life,” said Sanders.

