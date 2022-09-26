Submit a Tip
Florence police arrest man in connection to fatal hit-and-run

Zae'kwon Washington
Zae'kwon Washington(Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S,C. (WMBF) - A man has turned himself in to police in connection to a fatal hit and run incident that happened Sept. 17.

The Florence Police Department said around 8:45 a.m. on Monday Zae’Kwon Lataveon Washington arrived at the police department to face charges from the incident.

The incident happened on Church Street, Investigators believe the White-Long was hit on Church Street after the first crash and was then “dragged or carried” where they were eventually found.

Police initially responded to the area of Ingram Street and Lawson Street after reports of an unresponsive person on the road. That’s where officers found the body of 26-year-old Kentrey White-Long.

Washington has been taken to the Florence County Detention Center and has been denied bond.

