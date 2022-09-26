FIRST ALERT: Nice start to the week, rain chances increase late week from Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a new week and there’s a lot of questions regarding the tropics. Before we even talk about Ian, let’s focus on the next couple of days of beautiful weather!

TODAY

As you head out the door, expect a great start to the work week. Clear skies will lead to temperatures in the mid 60s as you begin the day. Southwest winds will pump in a little bit more humidity by the start of the work week.

Not a bad forecast for today. (WMBF)

As we go through the day, temperatures will climb into the mid 80s for both the beaches and inland areas. Overall, not a bad start to the work week.

ANOTHER COLD FRONT

Another cold front will move through the area tonight and through Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, we don’t have much forcing behind the cold front, keeping the front as a stationary front off in the Atlantic for the rest of the week. Highs will fall into the lower 80s for highs on Tuesday. By Wednesday, more clouds will be around, keeping those temperatures in check with highs in the mid 70s. There doesn’t look to be enough forcing through the first half of the week for any shower or storm chances. Due to that, we’ll keep the first half of the week dry and shift our attention to Ian.

Highs will fall through the first half of the week thanks to a weak cold front that move through. (WMBF)

CHANGING LATE WEEK FORECAST

Ian is going to change our forecast for the end of the week. Ian along with a stationary front will bring plenty of tropical moisture into the Carolinas. The exact track of Ian will dictate what impacts we see for the end of the week. However, it’s safe to say that rain is looking more and more likely with data that continues to come in. The wind and other impacts will become a little bit clearer by the middle of the week.

Tropical Moisture moves in for the end of the week with locally heavy rainfall by the end of the week. (WMBF)

Tropical moisture will increase from the south starting on Thursday. That in combination with the stationary front will increase the rain chances Thursday-Sunday. Highs right now range from the low-upper 70s through the end of the week with more clouds and daily rain chances. The highest chances of rain look to arrive Friday & Saturday where impacts from Ian look a little bit more likely.

It's important to note that it's still early but increasing rain chances from tropical moisture look likely from Ian. Ian's track will change the local impacts for the end of the week. (WMBF)

