FIRST ALERT: Ian growing stronger in the Caribbean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ian continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico with major concerns for Florida. The remnants of Ian will bring increasing rounds of potentially heavy rain to the Carolinas.

LATEST UPDATE

At 5: 00 PM, the center of Hurricane Ian was located near latitude 20.3 North, longitude 83.2 West. Ian is moving toward the north-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the north with a slightly slower forward speed is expected on Tuesday. A turn toward the north-northeast with a further reduction in forward speed is forecast on Wednesday.

Latest update (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move near or over western Cuba tonight and early Tuesday. Ian will then emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, pass west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday, and approach the west coast of Florida on Wednesday into Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane tonight or early Tuesday when it is near western Cuba and remain a major hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

The latest forecast track for Hurricane Ian. (WMBF)

Life-threatening storm surge is possible along much of the Florida west coast, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region.

Hurricane-force winds are likely in west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions possible by late Tuesday.

Hurricane Ian will impact Florida by late Wednesday or Thursday. (WMBF)

Heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida Keys and south Florida Tuesday, spreading to central and northern Florida Wednesday and Thursday, potentially causing flash, urban and small stream flooding. Significant prolonged river flooding is likely across central Florida. Additional heavy rain will spread into parts of Georgia and the Carolinas by Friday into the weekend.

LOCAL IMPACTS

Once past landfall in Florida, Ian will start to rapidly weaken as it passes into southern Georgia and the central or western Carolinas from Friday through Sunday. Ian will help to push abundant tropical moisture into the region starting on Friday. The tropical moisture will interact with a front stalled just off shore. This front will help to enhance the risk of rainfall with several inches likely. Areas of minor flooding could develop, but at this time, major river flooding is not expected.

Heavy rainfall is expected to affect the Southeast U.S. Friday and Saturday. Widespread considerable flash and urban flooding, and prolonged significant river flooding impacts are likely mid-to-late week across central and northern Florida, southern Georgia, and coastal South Carolina.

Generally minor impacts are likely Friday through Sunday. (WMBF)

Ian will be weakening quickly once it comes ashore, but the combination of the remnants of Ian with high pressure to the north will result in gusty winds at times Friday and Saturday. Damaging winds are not expected, but gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible.

As we often see with the remnants of tropical storms and hurricanes, the risk of isolated tornadoes will likely develop by Friday into Saturday.

These potential impacts are based on the current forecast track and intensity. Any significant change in the track could alter these impacts.

Rainfall potential through the weekend. (WMBF)

