The Carolina Master Chorale Garden Tour is allowing you to see your neighbors beautiful gardens

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Carolina Master Chorale is announcing the inaugural CMC Garden Tour.

5 gardens in Myrtle Beach will be featured from the Avenues to Dunes Cove.

From formal to southern, mid-century and cottage each has something to offer. Each garden is uniquely different offering form and texture, sun and shade, as well as color and composition.

The tour is scheduled for Saturday, October 8th from 11am to 4pm.

Tickets are $25.00 and Each ticket will also be accompanied with a parking pass good for that day only.

