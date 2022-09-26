Cameras captured man breaking into several vehicles in the Market Common area, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A back tattoo could help police find a man who they said broke into several cars in the Market Common area.

Officers were called Sunday night to investigate multiple car break-ins in the Market Common community.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said several cameras captured the person involved in the crimes, who is seen with a large tattoo on his back.

WMBF News has reached out to Myrtle Beach police to see if the cars that were targeted were unlocked and what the suspect took from the vehicles. We are waiting to hear back.

Police are asking for help identifying the man seen in the pictures. If you have any information or additional videos, you’re asked to contact the Intel Unit via email at intelunit@cityofmyrtlebeach.com. You can also call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.