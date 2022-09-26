Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Amber Alert: 15-year-old missing in California

An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her...
An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, in Fontana, San Bernardino County.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in California issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, at approximately 7:34 a.m. local time in Fontana, San Bernardino County. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anthony Graziano, 45, is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. Officials believe they are traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plate 44305G2.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian's track
FIRST ALERT: Ian growing stronger in the Caribbean
Motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies victim of 2-motorcycle crash Sunday; said she was not wearing a helmet
Family and friends remembering loved one that died from a beach umbrella
Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
Cole Cooper
2 injured in alleged attempted murder; Galivants Ferry man in custody
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

.
LIVE. TROPICS. NOW.: Meteorologist Matt Bullock's 12:30 p.m. Monday update on Hurricane Ian
.
VIDEO: Matt Bullock provides update on Hurricane Ian at 12 p.m. Monday
.
VIDEO: 1 firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Atlantic Beach
.
VIDEO: Friends, family push for new beach rules after loved one killed by flying umbrella
.
VIDEO: New high-tech surgery ends years of suffering for Murrells Inlet man