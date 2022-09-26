2-motorcycle crash injures 3, kills 1 Sunday night

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hospitalized and one person died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. on US Hwy 17 Business, two miles south of Surfside Beach.

According to SCHP, both motorcycles were traveling north on 17 when the Harley struck the rear of the other motorcycle. Both motorcycles carried a driver and a passenger. All occupants were ejected.

The driver and passenger of a 2003 Harley Davidson, a 49-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, were both injured and taken by EMS to the hospital.

The 51-year-old male driver of the other motorcycle, make and model unknown, was injured and hospitalized. SCHP said the passenger of that motorcycle died.

No further information is currently available.

The MATE unit is assisting SCHP with the investigation.

