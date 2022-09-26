2 injured in alleged attempted murder; Galivants Ferry man in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An attempted murder suspect is in custody after shooting at two people with a shotgun late Friday night, early Saturday morning.

Horry County Police said Cole Cooper, 25, of Galivants Ferry is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the report, between midnight and 1 a.m. on Saturday, a male victim received a phone call telling him Cooper was doing donuts in his driveway in Conway.

The male victim said he drove to the end of his driveway to “look around.” As he began to return to his home, Cooper allegedly yelled at the victim that he wanted to talk as he left.

A short time later, the victim said he received a call saying Cooper had returned and was again doing donuts in the victim’s driveway.

According to the report, he then went to confront Cooper and the two had a verbal altercation.

The male victim said after yelling at each other, he called a woman to his house to talk to Cooper.

The report states when she arrived, the female victim attempted to talk to Cooper, who then allegedly fired the shotgun.

The male victim told responding officers he was standing outside the vehicle behind the driver’s side door and looking down when the shots were fired.

He also said the female victim was sitting on the driver’s side.

He told officers Cooper shot at them with a shotgun, severely injuring both victims on their faces, arms and bodies.

The male victim said he had the other victim move to the passenger side of the vehicle and he drove to the firehouse on Juniper Bay to get help.

Cooper was taken into custody and charged on Saturday.

He remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Monday afternoon with bond set at $35,000.

