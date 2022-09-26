1 firefighter hospitalized after 2-alarm fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are working to put out a two-alarm building fire in Atlantic Beach.

Crews arrived at the restaurant on 30th Avenue south, the Sandbox, around 3:15 a.m.

One firefighter is hospitalized and part of the front of the building is completely gone.

The building owner, Armani Bellamy, told WMBF News the building has been there for 40 years.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

