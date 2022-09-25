Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

US spy satellite launched into orbit from California

In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National...
In this photo released by United Launch Alliance, a classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office is launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County. It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast.(United Launch Alliance via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday.

The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County.

It was the last launch of a Delta 4 from the West Coast. Additional launches are planned from Florida before the Deltas are replaced by ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rockets.

The Delta IV Heavy configuration first launched in December 2004. This was the 387th flight of a Delta rocket since 1960 and the 95th and final launch from Vandenberg.

The National Reconnaissance Office is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. spy satellites that provide intelligence data to policymakers, the intelligence community and Defense Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to become a major hurricane
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to become a major hurricane
Potential tracks
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane next week
20 displaced after fire at a Carolina Forest apartment building
Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot
Crews respond to 2nd residential fire in Carolina Forest
Crews respond to 2nd Friday morning fire in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

LIVE TROPICS NOW: Sept. 24, 2022
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane next week
3-year-old missing from Poinsett State Park found safe
3-year-old reunited with parents after spending the night alone in Poinsett State Park
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens