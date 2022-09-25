Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

NEW YORK (WMBF) - One of music’s most successful voices is set to headline perform on one of the world’s biggest stages.

The NFL announced Sunday that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Glendale, Arizona.

The Barbadian singer and nine-time Grammy Award winner is known for a string of hits spanning over a decade, including “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” “Pon de Replay,” “Disturbia,” “Stay” and “Only Girl (In the World.)”

Super Bowl LVII will be played on February 12, 2023.

