Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show

FILE - Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles on on Aug. 28, 2021. Rihanna is backing her belief that climate change is a social justice issue by pledging $15 million to the movement through her Clara Lionel Foundation. The “We Found Love” singer Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, announced the donation to 18 climate justice organizations doing work in seven Caribbean nations and the United States, including the Climate Justice Alliance, the Indigenous Environmental Network, and the Movement for Black Lives.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (WMBF) - One of music’s most successful voices is set to headline perform on one of the world’s biggest stages.

The NFL announced Sunday that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Glendale, Arizona.

The Barbadian singer and nine-time Grammy Award winner is known for a string of hits spanning over a decade, including “Umbrella,” “Diamonds,” “Pon de Replay,” “Disturbia,” “Stay” and “Only Girl (In the World.)”

Super Bowl LVII will be played on February 12, 2023.

