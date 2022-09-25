Submit a Tip
Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday, according to police. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a “Las Vegas -style” mass shooting.

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot.

After his arrest, police say, the suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process.

The man could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

