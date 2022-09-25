Off-duty police detective arrested for DUI following crash, police say

Submit a Tip
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A police detective in Kansas is facing DUI charges after a car crash involving a city bus, authorities say.

The Wichita Police Department said in a release Saturday that officers were called to an accident around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 23.

A car and a Wichita public transit bus crashed, but KWCH reports there were no injuries.

When officers talked with the driver of the car, off-duty Wichita Police detective MaryAnna Hoyt, officers said they saw signs of impairment.

The investigation was handed over to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies booked Hoyt into the Sedgwick County Jail for DUI.

Hoyt has been with the city for 15 years and is a detective in the Investigation Division, according to KWCH.

She was placed on paid administrative leave.

An internal investigation will be conducted when the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office finishes its investigation.

