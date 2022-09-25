NAACP offers housing assistance for local Black families impacted by evictions

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The NAACP’s Florence branch is offering a hand to those in need with housing stability services at new pop-up sites as evictions continue to be at a crisis point for Black families.

NAACP staff said they’ve seen an increase in those needing help to pay off rent or have housing stability. In just three weeks, the group has seen 50 families ask for their services.

The state NAACP branch recently received a grant from the South Carolina United Way Association to conduct pop-up sites for rental and eviction assistance. One of the locations was in Florence on Saturday.

Despite the lack of national statistics, studies show Black renters had the highest average rates of eviction filing and eviction judgments.

While there are many reasons for this, experts believe the COVID-19 pandemic has made matters worse and widened the gap for years to come.

Jerry Keith Jr., president of the NAACP’s Florence branch, hopes that these services can make a difference to families in need.

“We’ve realized because of COVID, the numbers have spiked,” he said. “People are being evicted. All of the country has seen it. Renting and housing is a big problem - people are being displaced. We are getting more people that are homeless. It’s something that we really need to address.”

The services will continue on Monday, Friday and Saturday through December.

