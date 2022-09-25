Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to a home on Cains Mill Road in response to a domestic disturbance call.

The first responding deputy to arrive saw that the garage area was on fire and was attempting to put out the fire when a man, now identified as Leroy Quick Jr., opened fire on him. The deputy returned fire, according to officials.

When other deputies arrived at the scene, they found Quick in the backyard unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The deputy is being treated for a gunshot wound and is in serious condition.

“It appears that our deputies acted appropriately and I commend them on their quick actions in defense of themselves and others,” said Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

SLED secured the area and is investigating both the officer-involved shooting and the arson at Dennis’ request.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian's forecast rack
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane this week
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot
Ian is expected to become a major hurricane
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to become a major hurricane
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash
‘Halloween, South Carolina’: Conway undergoing spooky makeover for October
‘Halloween, South Carolina’: Conway undergoing spooky makeover for October

Latest News

VIDEO: NAACP offers housing assistance for local Black families impacted by evictions
VIDEO: NAACP offers housing assistance for local Black families impacted by evictions
FILE - Rihanna attends an event for her lingerie line Savage X Fenty at the Westin Bonaventure...
Rihanna to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Troopers say one person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night.
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash
NAACP offers housing stability assistance for black families affected due to evictions
NAACP offers housing assistance for local Black families impacted by evictions