Man dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Sumter, SLED investigating

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to a home on Cains Mill Road in response to a domestic disturbance call.

The first responding deputy to arrive saw that the garage area was on fire and was attempting to put out the fire when a man, now identified as Leroy Quick Jr., opened fire on him. The deputy returned fire, according to officials.

When other deputies arrived at the scene, they found Quick in the backyard unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The deputy is being treated for a gunshot wound and is in serious condition.

“It appears that our deputies acted appropriately and I commend them on their quick actions in defense of themselves and others,” said Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

SLED secured the area and is investigating both the officer-involved shooting and the arson at Dennis’ request.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.