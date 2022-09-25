High school football games rescheduled due to possible tropical weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With region play set to begin for high school football teams this week, some scheduling changes are already being made ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.

The following games will not be played Friday, per school officials:

Socastee High School Athletic Director Joshua Vinson also tweeted Sunday that the school is keeping an eye on the storm and that changes to this week’s schedule are possible.

As of Sunday, the Braves’ home matchup against Sumter is still on for Friday - as are all other scheduled games.

