FIRST ALERT: Slightly warmer today, but a gorgeous day to be at the beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures are going to be slightly warmer in the next couple days with low humidity.

TODAY

A comfortable start to our morning, for folks heading off to church temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s across the Pee Dee. Southwest winds will bring in warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs are going to reach in the low 80s along the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland. Besides, that it’s going to be a gorgeous day to be outside because we’re going to see nothing but sunshine and blue skies.

Great day to be at the beach (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’re gonna stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows are going to drop in the mid to upper 60s all across our area. Besides that, a quiet end to the weekend.

TOMORROW

For your bus stop forecast, here’s what to expect, We’ll have mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid 60s as you drop your kids off a school. southwest winds are going to continue to funnel in warmer air, highs are going to reach in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Temperatures are going to warm in the 80s through Tuesday, but that will change by mid from a dry cold front. This will bring down our temperatures in the mid 70s by Wednesday. So fall weather will be back later this week. But besides that, we’re going to remain dry. Our next chance of rain arrives by the end of the week from Tropical Storm Ian.

Quiet for now, but that will change (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.