Clemson to host ESPN’s College Gameday for matchup against NC State

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Football announced that College Gameday is coming to town this weekend for their matchup against NC State.

The school announced the upcoming event via Twitter on Sunday morning.

Death Valley is about to be electric!



See y’all Saturday @CollegeGameDay 🐅 pic.twitter.com/UEf9LLBhZX — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 25, 2022

Clemson is currently 4-0 and coming off a 51-45 win against Wake Forest in double overtime. However, NC State should be the biggest challenge they’ve faced all season.

