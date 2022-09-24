Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Suspect dies after falling from Columbia Convention Center

File photo of crime tape and police lights.
File photo of crime tape and police lights.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A suspect is dead after falling from the Columbia Convention Center following a chase with law enforcement.

Saturday morning around 1:30 an officer with the Cayce Police Department noticed a vehicle occupied by two people at Guingnard Park. Signage notes that the park is closed after dark.

As the officer approached the vehicle, the suspect drove away and continued driving at a high rate of speed, eventually crashing at the Columbia Convention Center.

Officials say officers did not engage in a foot chase as they were attending to the second person in the car.

While running from the scene, the suspect fell from the upper-level balcony to the lower level and died. Officials say the suspect was wanted on a non-extradition warrant in Georgia.

Cayce police and Columbia Police Department officers helped the passenger seek medical assistance.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to become a major hurricane
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to become a major hurricane
20 displaced after fire at a Carolina Forest apartment building
Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot
Crews respond to 2nd residential fire in Carolina Forest
Crews respond to 2nd Friday morning fire in Carolina Forest area
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane next week
Sumter officials search for 3-year-old missing from state park
Sumter officials searching for 3-year-old missing from state park
Fantastic Fall Weekend
FIRST ALERT: Perfect weekend to be outside and enjoy fall activities
Latest Ian Tracks
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane next week