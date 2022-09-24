Submit a Tip
Sumter officials searching for 3-year-old missing from state park

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Several agencies are looking for a 3-year-old that went missing while camping with her family at Poinsett State Park.

Ruby Heider was reported missing by her family around 7:30 p.m. Friday as they were setting up their camp. Ruby is 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed sweatshirt and blue leggings with dinosaurs on them.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police Department, SLED, DNR and Park Rangers are actively searching for Ruby in the park and surrounding areas.

Officials say they are not looking for volunteers from the public at this time.

If you have any information, call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.

