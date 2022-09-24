Submit a Tip
Massive drug bust: Police seize more than 1 million fentanyl pills; 2 arrested

Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.
Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.(Phoenix Police Department)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say two men have been arrested in connection with one of the largest drug busts in the state.

Arizona’s Family reports Francisco Delgado, 26, and Jose Molina, 21, are facing multiple drug-related charges after detectives were tipped off about the pair selling narcotics.

Authorities said they were able to obtain enough intel to get a search warrant for a home and car in the Avondale area on Wednesday, which led to them finding more than one million fentanyl pills.

The Phoenix Police Department said the bust was the single largest fentanyl seizure in the department’s history.

Both suspects were booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Phoenix police said they worked with the Drug Enforcement Bureau in Maricopa County regarding the case.

Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.
Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week. (Arizona's Family)

