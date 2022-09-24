Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian is expected to become a major hurricane
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to become a major hurricane
Potential tracks
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane next week
20 displaced after fire at a Carolina Forest apartment building
Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Coroner’s Office identifies person killed in shooting at Socastee car wash parking lot
Crews respond to 2nd residential fire in Carolina Forest
Crews respond to 2nd Friday morning fire in Carolina Forest area

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane next week
Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge.
Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81