FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into major hurricane next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen into Hurricane by end of the weekend

UPDATE ON IAN

At 5am, the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 14.7 North, longitude 73.5 West. Ian is moving toward the west near 14 mph. A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected through early Sunday. A turn toward the northwest is forecast late Sunday, followed by a north-northwestward turn by late Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is forecast to move across the central Caribbean Sea today, pass southwest of Jamaica on Sunday, and pass near or over the Cayman Islands Sunday night and early Monday. Ian will then approach western Cuba on Monday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night.

The latest model forecast shows Ian strengthening into a hurricane Sunday night and then into a major hurricane Tuesday night. Models are predicting this storm to make landfall along the Florida coastline but from there it’s still up in there and too soon to forecast

Update on Tropical Storm Ian (WMBF)

POTENTIAL TRACKS IAN COULD TAKE

Track 1- The storm moves further inland, this will just give us rain and minor impacts here at home.

Track 2 - The storm moves along the coastline, this will give us heavy rain, storm surge, and damaging winds. We would feel significant impacts at home

Track 3 - The storm moves further off to sea, this will not give us any impacts at home.

Latest Ian Tracks (WMBF)

OUR THOUGHTS

It’s still too soon to tell what track it will take but if we do see any impacts, they would not be until mid to late next week. The next update will come at 11am

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.