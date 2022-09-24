Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Perfect weekend to be outside and enjoy fall activities

By Matt Bullock
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nice cool, fall crisp start to the weekend. We’ll stay cooler today with temperatures warming back to normal tomorrow.

TODAY

A breath of fresh air this morning, temperatures in the mid 40s inland and low 50s along the Grand Strand. Temperatures are going to be below average with highs reaching in the mid to upper 70s across the Pee Dee. In addition, we are going to see nothing but sunshine and blue skies throughout the day.

TONIGHT

We are going to continue to stay dry across our area. We’ll have mostly clear skies with temperatures falling down in the low to mid 60s. It will be a great night for a bonfire or just to watch college football.

Fantastic Fall Weekend
Fantastic Fall Weekend(WMBF)

TOMORROW

Winds will start to shift from the southwest, this will help our temperatures warm back up to normal. Highs are going to reach in the low 80s along the Grand Strand and mid 80s inland. We are going to stay quiet throughout the weekend, as mostly sunny skies with be predominant throughout the day.

NEXT WEEK

We are going to continue to stay quiet for some time. Low rain chances will continue through most of the week, that could change on Friday depending what track Tropical Storm Ian takes could affect our rain chances by the end of the week. But I can tell you we are going to be try through mid week with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures are going to stay in the 80s with low humidity.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

