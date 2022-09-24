Submit a Tip
2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m.

HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided with a building.

The two people hurt were taken to the hospital, but no additional details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

