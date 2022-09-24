2 hurt, vehicle collides with building in Loris-area crash

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the Loris area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 66 and Daisy Road at around 5:15 p.m.

HCFR added one of the vehicles involved collided with a building.

The two people hurt were taken to the hospital, but no additional details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

