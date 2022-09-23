Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman returns more than $500 found in KFC bag, saves manager’s job, police say

Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.
Georgia police are thanking a woman who discovered more than $500 under her KFC sandwich order.(Famartin/Wikipedia/CC BY-SA 4.0 via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia are thanking a woman for returning money mistakenly given to her when she recently visited a KFC restaurant.

The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver found $543.10 underneath her sandwich in her to-go bag after ordering lunch from the fast-food chain on Sept. 14.

According to police, Oliver called them regarding the money that came with her order and helped return it to the restaurant.

“Not only did Mrs. Oliver do the right thing, but she saved the manager’s job,” the police department shared on social media.

Authorities said the restaurant’s daily deposit was accidentally placed in her sandwich bag that day.

“Mrs. Oliver, thank you. It’s people like you that make us great,” the department shared.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still uncertain on where TD 9 will go, as of now, the storm is expected to strengthen to a...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Hermine forms, Ian expected later tonight
1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Victim shot at Socastee-area car wash driven to restaurant, police say
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner: 68-year-old was working in yard when hit, killed by truck off Pee Dee Highway
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
Sheridan was last seen alive on Ocean Blvd. in the late morning of September 19.
One year later psychiatrist says Sheridan Wahl could have experienced a ‘first break’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘Halloween, South Carolina’: Conway undergoing spooky makeover for October
.
VIDEO: 20 displaced after fire at a Carolina Forest apartment building
VIDEO: Crews respond to pair of early-morning fires in Carolina Forest
VIDEO: Crews respond to pair of early-morning fires in Carolina Forest
.
VIDEO: CCU college class provides inmates opportunity for higher education
.
VIDEO: Two-alarm fire displaces 20 from Carolina Forest apartment building