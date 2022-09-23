WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 5
Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!
Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!
ALL GAMES BEGIN AT 7:30 P.M. UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED
North Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest
Aynor at Conway
Stratford at St. James
Marion at Myrtle Beach
James F. Byrnes at West Florence
Camden at Lake City
Marlboro County at Dillon
Lake View at Loris
Cheraw at Latta
Green Sea Floyds at Andrews
Lamar at Kingstree
Carvers Bay at Mullins
McBee at Chesterfield
Hemingway at C.A. Johnson
Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico
Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep
Conway Christian at St. Johns Chrisitan
Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.