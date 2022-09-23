WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 5

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!

ALL GAMES BEGIN AT 7:30 P.M. UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

North Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest

Aynor at Conway

Stratford at St. James

Marion at Myrtle Beach

James F. Byrnes at West Florence

Camden at Lake City

Marlboro County at Dillon

Lake View at Loris

Cheraw at Latta

Green Sea Floyds at Andrews

Lamar at Kingstree

Carvers Bay at Mullins

McBee at Chesterfield

Hemingway at C.A. Johnson

Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep

Conway Christian at St. Johns Chrisitan

Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy

