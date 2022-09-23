Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 5

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Logo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s another week of high school football across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee!

Check back throughout the night for score updates, and watch WMBF Extra Point at 11:15!

ALL GAMES BEGIN AT 7:30 P.M. UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

North Myrtle Beach at Carolina Forest

Aynor at Conway

Stratford at St. James

Marion at Myrtle Beach

James F. Byrnes at West Florence

Camden at Lake City

Marlboro County at Dillon

Lake View at Loris

Cheraw at Latta

Green Sea Floyds at Andrews

Lamar at Kingstree

Carvers Bay at Mullins

McBee at Chesterfield

Hemingway at C.A. Johnson

Johnsonville at Hannah-Pamplico

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Prep

Conway Christian at St. Johns Chrisitan

Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Victim shot at Socastee-area car wash driven to restaurant, police say
Still uncertain on where TD 9 will go, as of now, the storm is expected to strengthen to a...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Hermine forms, Ian expected later tonight
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner: 68-year-old was working in yard when hit, killed by truck off Pee Dee Highway
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
Sheridan was last seen alive on Ocean Blvd. in the late morning of September 19.
One year later psychiatrist says Sheridan Wahl could have experienced a ‘first break’

Latest News

WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 4
WMBF EXTRA POINT - PT 1 - Sept 16 2022
WMBF EXTRA POINT - PT 2 - Sept 16 2022
WMBF Extra Point Logo
WMBF Extra Point Scoreboard - Week 3