What better way to bring in fall than the Beach ’N Chili Fest?

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In its 55th year in existence and 2nd year in Myrtle Beach, The International Chili Society season finale – the World Championship Chili Cook-off is back.

Every year hundreds of chili cooks compete nationwide to qualify.

This cook-off determines who can claim the title of World Champion and their portion of a $75,000 prize purse!

It’s located at the Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place from September 23rd- September 25th, 11am- 6pm.

