Suspect wanted in Scotland County murder arrested in Charlotte, sheriff’s office says

Timonte Purvis was brought back to Scotland County to face a first-degree murder charge in Calib Miles' shooting death, authorities said.
Timonte Purvis was brought back to Scotland County to face a first-degree murder charge in Calib Miles' shooting death, authorities said.(Source: Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted in connection to a murder case over the summer is back in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Timonte Purvis has been on the run since July after they said he shot and killed Calib Miles along Old Wire Road near Highway 381.

Timonte Purvis
Timonte Purvis(Scotland Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said Purvis was arrested on Wednesday in Charlotte on drug charges.

During the investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were notified that Purvis was wanted on murder charges.

He was transported back to Scotland County on Friday and is currently in the detention center.

Purvis is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

