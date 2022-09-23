Submit a Tip
Study ranks Myrtle Beach as top fall travel destination as bookings stay busy

(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hotels and restaurants will be staying busy well into the fall season, according to new data.

Lodging data from the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau shows bookings for the next 60 days are about 11 points ahead of 2019 and just one point behind 2021.

“We’re continuing to see strong destination demand as occupancy rates are currently at approximately 70 percent and are expected to increase up to the date of stay. While we’re seeing shorter booking windows than the past two years, industry data reflects a strong consumer sentiment toward domestic travel this fall as prices at the pump decline and inflation rates decelerate,” said Stuart Butler, Chief Marketing Officer for the Myrtle Beach Area CVB.

It comes after a TripAdvisor study ranked Myrtle Beach as number 8 on its Top 10 U.S. Destinations for Fall Travel list. At the top of the list was Las Vegas.

The TripAdvisor study also noted that 60% of Americans plan to travel this fall, with 81% of those travelers staying within the United States.

MBACC and CVB President and CEO Karen Riordan said that’s good news for Myrtle Beach.

“Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand provides residents and visitors the opportunity to experience an extended summer with our subtropical climate, 60 miles of free beaches, golfing, outdoor experiences, abundance of festivals and events, 2,000-plus diverse restaurants, and much more,” Riordan said.

