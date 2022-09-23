Person shot at Socastee car wash parking lot driven to nearby restaurant, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting at a car wash in the Socastee area on Thursday.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers responded at around 1:50 p.m. to the car wash located on 5609 Bay Road, located off Highway 707. A Google search matches the location to Bay Road Car Wash.

Witnesses told police they saw two sedans sitting in the parking lot of the car wash before hearing gunshots. Both vehicles then left the area.

Police said a victim was driven by an acquaintance to a nearby Sonic Drive-In location before being taken to a hospital. They were found by offices at the restaurant with gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement vehicles were seen at both locations by a WMBF News crew at the scene Thursday afternoon.

The HCPD also said it is searching for a vehicle and an unknown male suspect believed to be involved.

🚨INVESTIGATION - TIPS NEEDED🚨 UPDATE 9/22/22 at 7:30 p.m.: This post has been updated with additional vehicle... Posted by Horry County Police Department on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.

