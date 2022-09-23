‘Halloween, South Carolina’: Conway undergoing spooky makeover for October
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Conway will look a little different when the calendar turns to October.
Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy and other officials announced Friday that Conway will be known as “Halloween, South Carolina” beginning October 1.
The city’s preparations for the spooky season were already underway earlier this week, as pumpkin baskets were seen on several trees along with other decorations.
The ceremonial name change will last throughout the month and won’t impact official business in the city.
Conway officials also have plenty of events lined up for the whole family to enjoy leading up to Oct. 31.
