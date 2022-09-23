Former President Trump rallies support for GOP candidates at appearance in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With less than seven weeks to go before the 2022 mid-term elections, former President Donald Trump came to Wilmington on Friday, rallying support for candidates he has endorsed in North Carolina’s biggest political races.

The former president started his address at the Aero Center at Wilmington International Airport by praising Congressman Ted Budd, the republican nominee in the state’s U.S. Senate race.

“Seven weeks from now, the people from North Carolina are going to vote to fire the radical left democrats and are going to send the great Ted Budd to the U.S. Senate,” former President Trump said. “You are going to elect an incredible slate of true American-first republicans up and down the ballot.”

The 45th president often criticized the current administration, while also saying candidates he supports in this years mid-term elections would make a difference in Congress.

“We’re on a mission to rescue the America we love and restore the republic to greatness,” former President Trump said. “We’re not going to fail.”

Supporters had driven in from from Virginia, Georgia, even Texas to hear the former commander-in-chief’s second address in the state this year. He ended the approximately 90 minute speech by coining his familiar message.

“We will make America great again!,” President Trump said to a standing ovation. “Thank you North Carolina!”

Guest speakers at the event included Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, Seventh District Rep. David Rouzer, republican House candidate Bo Hines and N.C. Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley.

Former President Trump holds rally in Wilmington

Former President Trump holds rally in Wilmington

Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Wilmington on Friday, September 23 at the Aero Center of the Wilmington International Airport.

A crew prepares for the Donald Trump rally on Friday, September 23 (WECT)

The venue of the Donald Trump rally in Wilmington (WECT)

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.