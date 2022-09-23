Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: A beautiful fall weekend on tap!

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cooler air is moving in and we’re giving you the First Alert to a beautiful weekend on tap!

TODAY

The cold front moved through last night and fall air is greeting you this morning. Today is going to be a beautiful and the humidity is gone. We will see sunny skies through the day along with a gusty breeze at times. Highs today will reach the middle 70s, which is 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Hello, fall!
Hello, fall!(WMBF)

As we head into the evening hours, the core of the cool weather settled in. Inland locations will drop into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Meanwhile, in the Grand Strand temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 50s.

Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 40s to upper 50s tonight.
Overnight temperatures fall into the upper 40s to upper 50s tonight.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend will continue to be very pleasant with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s again on Saturday. Sunday will warm up a bit, but will still be comfortable with afternoon readings in the lower 80s. If you have any weekend plans, the forecast looks great! Enjoy!

It's one of the best weekends with events everywhere and the forecast looks awesome!
It's one of the best weekends with events everywhere and the forecast looks awesome!(WMBF)

