Fast start lifts Coastal Carolina past Georgia State, 41-24

ATLANTA (WMBF) - After weeks of slow starts, Coastal Carolina hit the ground running on its road trip to Atlanta by using a pair of early touchdowns to move past Georgia State, 41-24.

The Chanticleer’s (4-0, 1-0 SBC) early onslaught was headlined by quarterback Grayson McCall and receiver Jared Brown, who hooked up twice for touchdowns within the game’s first three minutes.

McCall also ran in a score late in the quarter to put Coastal up 21-7. He finished the night with 268 yards through the air and 38 on the ground, but left the game early in the fourth quarter after being rolled up on while trying to avoid a sack. McCall was spotted on the sideline with his ankles taped up through the rest of the game

Brown led all receivers with 129 yards on five catches.

Conway native Darren Grainger led the Panthers (0-4, 0-1 SBC) under center, throwing for 231 yards and a 44-yard touchdown to Robert Lewis late in the second quarter to put Georgia State within 10 at halftime.

TURNING POINT

Heading out of halftime down 27-17, Grainger led the Georgia State offense down to the Coastal 36 before he was picked off by Coastal’s Charles Arnold.

What followed was a 16-play, 84-yard Chanticleer drive that ate up over nine minutes - all capped off by a touchdown run by Nate Hope that made it a 34-17 game.

THE SWARM COMETH

Coastal’s Black Swarm defense was out in full force, hurrying Grainger all night and sacking him twice.

The Chants also came up with another turnover early in the fourth quarter after the ball fell to the ground on a Georgia State handoff. The turnover cloak came out two more times in the fourth quarter, with Tre Pinkney picking off Grainger and the Chants recovering a fumble as the Panthers attempted to drive late.

UNDERSTUDIES

Bryce Carpenter and Jared Guest stood in for McCall in the fourth quarter, with the former only getting a pair of possessions.

Guest came in later in the quarter, but had a pass deflected and returned for a Georgia State touchdown by Jontrey Hunter that cut Coastal’s lead back down to 10. Guest would come back from the next drive onward and finish out the game, even running in a five-yard touchdown with 4:25 left.

MILESTONES

McCall’s first touchdown pass of the night marked his 17th consecutive game with at least one touchdown pass. It also broke a school record held by former Coastal quarterback Alex Ross.

Coastal running back CJ Beasley also tallied 142 yards on 25 carries out of the backfield, marking his first career 100-plus-yard rushing game with the Chants.

UP NEXT

Coastal returns home on a few extra days of rest to take on Georgia Southern (2-1) on Oct. 1. Kickoff is currently set for 4 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.