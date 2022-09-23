Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Excitement builds with start of Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club

Thursday, hundreds of fans watched as American golfers played against International golfers.
Fans attend day one of the Presidents Cup in Charlotte.
Fans attend day one of the Presidents Cup in Charlotte.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of golf’s biggest events is in full swing at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

Fans from across the world are expected to attend the 2022 Presidents Cup.

“It’s awesome, puts a little spotlight on the city. The city has grown like crazy, more people are going to want to move here,” said Russ Fox.

“Anytime there is a big international, national event, I want to be here,” said Michael Diaz.

Thursday, hundreds of fans watched as American golfers played against International golfers.

Related: New stadium-style grandstand at first tee one change for Presidents Cup

“To be able to have a big international golf event at Quail Hollow, a historic kind of venue is awesome...it’s an awesome experience,” said Diaz.

“I’m just hoping to see our bring it home and bring home the President’s Cup honestly...favorite golfers to see play, trying to see them do a good job today,” said Gabriel Harris.

According to the cup, Quail Hollow Club is only the fifth golf course in the U.S. to host the Presidents Cup. This year is also the first time the competition has been held on the southeastern side of the country.

Also Read: Golf course owner speaks about COVID-19 impact on golf industry

“Day one was great. I thought the golf was fantastic, a lot of good shots. U.S. on top four to one, a lot of close matches so it was fun from a fan perspective as well.,” said Frank Graham.

The excitement for golf and what it means for Charlotte continues to build.

“I’ve been here 17 years, so seeing the progress that we’ve made and having an event like this...just like we have golf, the new soccer team in Charlotte, there’s a bunch of new things coming out that’s really exciting,” said Lauren Taylor.

The Presidents Cup ends on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 hurt in Socastee area shooting, police investigating
Victim shot at Socastee-area car wash driven to restaurant, police say
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Coroner: 68-year-old was working in yard when hit, killed by truck off Pee Dee Highway
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
The forecast track calls for a tropical storm to form tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Hermine and Ian expected to form later today
Sheridan was last seen alive on Ocean Blvd. in the late morning of September 19.
One year later psychiatrist says Sheridan Wahl could have experienced a ‘first break’

Latest News

.
VIDEO: 20 displaced after fire at a Carolina Forest apartment building
VIDEO: Crews respond to pair of early-morning fires in Carolina Forest
VIDEO: Crews respond to pair of early-morning fires in Carolina Forest
VIDEO: Witnesses tell police person shot at Socastee-area car wash parking lot
VIDEO: Witnesses tell police person shot at Socastee-area car wash parking lot
Study ranks Myrtle Beach as top fall travel destination as bookings stay busy
Timonte Purvis was brought back to Scotland County to face a first-degree murder charge in...
Suspect wanted in Scotland County murder arrested in Charlotte, sheriff’s office says