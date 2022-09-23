Submit a Tip
Deputies: Florence man out on bond found with drugs at traffic stop

Waddell Dontrell Daniels, III
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is behind bars in connection to a drug investigation, according to deputies.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Waddell Dontrell Daniels, III, was arrested Thursday. Authorities said the arrest came as a result of a traffic stop on Second Loop Road in Florence.

Daniels was reportedly found with around 64.7 grams of methamphetamine, around 16.1 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of heroin as well as $5,800 in cash believed to be from the sale of illegal narcotics.

Investigators estimated the street value of the drugs seized at $17,400 - which included nearly 1,200 doses of heroin alone.

Daniels is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in heroin. Deputies also noted he was out on bond for prior drug-related offenses.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, online records show Daniels is being held at the Florence County Detention Center with no bond set.

