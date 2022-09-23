Crews respond to 2nd Friday morning fire in Carolina Forest area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters were called to a second residential fire in the Carolina Forest area Friday morning around 5:30 a.m.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 400 block of Emerson Drive where an outside fire had spread to the exterior of the home.

HCFR said there was no damage to the interior and no reported injuries.

This fire will be under investigation.

