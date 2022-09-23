Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crews respond to 2nd Friday morning fire in Carolina Forest area

Crews respond to 2nd residential fire in Carolina Forest
Crews respond to 2nd residential fire in Carolina Forest(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Firefighters were called to a second residential fire in the Carolina Forest area Friday morning around 5:30 a.m.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 400 block of Emerson Drive where an outside fire had spread to the exterior of the home.

HCFR said there was no damage to the interior and no reported injuries.

This fire will be under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

