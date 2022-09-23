Conway Police: Person of interest wanted for questioning in fraud case

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are asking for help to identify a person wanted for questioning in a series of fraudulent transactions.

CPD opened an investigation into financial transaction card fraud cases that occurred at multiple businesses within the city on Saturday, September 3.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the persons in the photographs is asked to contact Conway Police Department, (843)248-1790.

Conway PD person of interest (Conway Police Department)

