Clemson fans make donations to LA Tech football after the coach wears ‘Ella Strong’ t-shirt

(AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
(AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson fans are showing up big for their new favorite team, making donations to the Louisiana Tech football program.

The official Twitter account of LA Tech football shared the news Thursday, announcing over 100 donations have come in from Clemson fans since the two teams met last week.

The bond began last Saturday when LA Tech’s head coach came out for warmups wearing an ‘Ella Strong’ t-shirt. Showing his support for Clemson and the Bresee family.

Ella Bresee is the 15-year-old sister of Clemson sophomore Bryan Bresee. She lost her fight with brain cancer in the days leading up to the Clemson-Louisiana Tech football game.

Following the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney praised the Bulldogs program for their response to the loss of Ella. Sharing that the Bulldogs brought the family hand-written letters from every member of the Louisiana Tech football team.

“In this competitive world, we’re in,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game, “there’s people out there like Sonny Cumbie and that LA Tech crowd. Class group.”

It seems Clemson fans agreed with Swinney’s opinion of the program. Choosing to send donations to the program.

