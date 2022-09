MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You are invited to join the City of Conway Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Conway Superstar event!

Categories will include Junior Star, Teen Star, Super Star and People’s Choice.

For more information and ticketing, visit www.conwayparksandrecreation.net or call 843-488-7679.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.