Suspect wanted after 59-year-old shot in Laurinburg, police say

Michael Antrantrino Lee
Michael Antrantrino Lee(Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are searching for the suspect in a Thursday night shooting that sent one to the hospital.

On Thursday at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to the area of Washington and Shady Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Responding officers found Tyrone Depre Bennett, 59, of Laurinburg, in the yard of 1002 Washington Street with a gunshot wound.

Bennett was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital. He is in critical but stable condition and is suspected to survive.

A warrant has been issued for Michael Antrantrino Lee, 47, of Raeford, for attempted 1st-degree murder, possession of a firearm by felon, and discharge of firearm in city limits.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.  You may also contact Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or visit the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or the tip app P3tips.com.

