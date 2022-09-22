Suspect wanted after 59-year-old shot in Laurinburg, police say

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Laurinburg police are searching for the suspect in a Thursday night shooting that sent one to the hospital.

On Thursday at approximately 7:45 p.m., officers with the Laurinburg Police Department responded to the area of Washington and Shady Street in reference to a gunshot victim.

Responding officers found Tyrone Depre Bennett, 59, of Laurinburg, in the yard of 1002 Washington Street with a gunshot wound.

Bennett was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital. He is in critical but stable condition and is suspected to survive.

A warrant has been issued for Michael Antrantrino Lee, 47, of Raeford, for attempted 1st-degree murder, possession of a firearm by felon, and discharge of firearm in city limits.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211. You may also contact Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146 or visit the website www.scotlandcountycs.com or the tip app P3tips.com.

You can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers anonymously at 910-266-8146, website at www.scotlandcountycs.com, or download the FREE mobile app for Android or apple devices at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.