Some new things are cooking up at the International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you like to cook or have an interest in the food business, you can follow your passion at The International Culinary Institute of Myrtle Beach.

It’s a new program that’s offered at the Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

You can explore diversified cuisines, cultures, and businesses in the multifaceted culinary and hospitality fields.

Plus, learn about the Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association 14th annual Trio Dinner.

