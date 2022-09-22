Sheriff says suspect in murder of NC teens is 17-year-old

MEBANE, N.C. (WRAL) — A petition had been filed against a 17-year-old boy in connection with the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot to death in western Orange County.

The two teens, Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were friends. They were last seen Friday night and reported missing over the weekend.

Family members said bodies found about two and a half miles away from Woods’ home were the missing teens.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the 17-year-old suspect was not in custody.

“We are not resting until he is in our custody in Orange County,” said Sheriff Charles Blackwood. “Until then, our heads are down, and we are working toward that end.”

Since 2019, 17-year-olds who commit crimes are no longer charged in the adult criminal justice system.

Instead, law enforcement officers file a juvenile petition. A petition is not the same thing as formal charges.

A petition is the formal pleading that initiates a juvenile court case. The sheriff’s office said a member of the juvenile court filed a petition Tuesday afternoon with the North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

Family members said there was a third person in a car with their children before they were killed.

The sheriff’s office has not said if that person is their main suspect or not.

