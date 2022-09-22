SCHP: Pedestrian killed, driver hospitalized after accident on Pee Dee Hwy

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and another injured after a pick-up truck ran off a highway in Galivants Ferry Wednesday night, highway patrol says.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was killed after a pick-up truck ran off Pee Dee Highway just before 7 p.m. near Gunters Island Road.

SCHP said the pedestrian was the truck first struck a fence, then hit a pedestrian standing in a yard.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital.

No further information is currently available.

The MATE team is assisting in the investigation.

