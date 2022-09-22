SCHP: Pedestrian killed, driver hospitalized after accident on Pee Dee Hwy
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and another injured after a pick-up truck ran off a highway in Galivants Ferry Wednesday night, highway patrol says.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was killed after a pick-up truck ran off Pee Dee Highway just before 7 p.m. near Gunters Island Road.
SCHP said the pedestrian was the truck first struck a fence, then hit a pedestrian standing in a yard.
The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital.
No further information is currently available.
The MATE team is assisting in the investigation.
