Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Ride of a lifetime’: Pahoa man reels in massive marlin off his kayak

Jason Freitas says it took 3 hours and 45 minutes to reel in the 250 pound fish.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:56 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hanapaa! A lengthy ride out at sea was worth it for one Pahoa man who reeled in an impressive catch — off his kayak.

Jason Freitas says a massive marlin took him for the “ride of a lifetime” off South Kona.

The black marlin weighed about 250 pounds.

Freitas said it took almost 4 hours to reel the big fish in because it dragged him for miles, at speeds up to 7 mph.

Freitas said he was trying to “catch some ahi or ono” when he heard a “big splash” behind him.

“I turned and looked and I seen one marlin jumping but none of my poles were going off or anything,” Freitas recalled. “So I kind of just looked at it, grabbed my pole, reeled it in and I watched the slack of my line slowly come across toward the fish that hooked onto it.”

He said the catch was at the top of his bucket list since starting kayak fishing a year ago.

To celebrate his first marlin, Freitas said he blessed his loved ones with a dinner and smoked about 100 pounds of it for family and friends.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a...
Human remains found in Georgetown County; deputies investigating
James Richard Esposito
Myrtle Beach man charged after cashing in stolen lottery tickets, SLED says
Hurricane Fiona is expected to strengthen some more today.
FIRST ALERT: Fiona is now a category 4 hurricane, Hermine likely to form in the Caribbean later this week
Joshua Whitney
Horry County man accused of forcing woman into truck, assaulting her

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Beach N’ Chili Fest is back in the Grand Strand
District suspends 15-year-old student accused of bringing loaded gun to Robeson County high school
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
SCHP: Pedestrian killed, driver hospitalized after accident on Pee Dee Highway
Beach ‘n Chili Fest returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend
Michael Antrantrino Lee
Suspect wanted after 59-year-old shot in Laurinburg, police say