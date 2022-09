MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are searching for a missing autistic teen last seen Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Zahir Aiken, 13, was last seen in the Ramsey Acres neighborhood wearing a blue polo and khaki pants without shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call MBPD at 843-918-1382.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.